Attacks come despite Lebanon and Israel last month signing US-sponsored framework agreement

Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon kill 1, wound 3 Attacks come despite Lebanon and Israel last month signing US-sponsored framework agreement

One person was killed and three others were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting a pickup truck in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to the state-run National News Agency.

In the latest attacks, a young man was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle on the Al-Doha road in the town of Kfarrumman in the Nabatieh district.

An Israeli drone also targeted a car in the same area, seriously wounding another young man, who was transferred to a hospital in the city of Sidon.

Another Israeli drone struck a pickup truck at around 6 am local time (0300GMT) as it was unloading garbage on the outskirts of the towns of Choukine and Kfar Dajjal in the Nabatieh district. The attack left two people injured.

Separately, the Israeli army carried out large-scale demolition operations inside the border town of Khiam in the Marjayoun district, where successive explosions were heard overnight, shaking the surrounding area.

The escalation came despite Lebanon and Israel last month signing a US-sponsored framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

The death toll from Israel's assault on the country since March 2 has crossed 4,300, with more than 12,000 others injured, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. In the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.