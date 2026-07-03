Children were fetching water when Israeli quadcopter targeted them, civil defense says

Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian child in Gaza despite ceasefire Children were fetching water when Israeli quadcopter targeted them, civil defense says

A Palestinian child was killed and another injured Friday when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on them while they were collecting water east of Gaza City.

“A child was killed and another was injured when an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on them as they were filling water behind Al-Omari Mosque east of Gaza City,” Gaza’s Civil Defense said in a statement.

Many displaced Palestinians whose homes were destroyed by Israel rely on tents and shelters that lack regular water networks, forcing them to fetch water from public points and tanks, sometimes far from where they live.

The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement announced on Oct. 10, 2025.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, those violations have killed 1,059 Palestinians and injured 3,429 others.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000, while widespread destruction has affected about 90% of civilian infrastructure.

