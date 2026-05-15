Army does not specify exact location of exercise

Israeli army launches drill along Jordan border amid regional tensions Army does not specify exact location of exercise

The Israeli army on Friday launched a military drill along the border with Jordan amid heightened regional tensions.

The drill comes as Israel continues violating ceasefire agreements in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, alongside growing calls within Israel to resume military action against Iran.

In a statement, the Israeli army said Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the exercise, dubbed “Sulfur and Fire,” in the eastern border area, where he conducted a field assessment and reviewed the readiness of forces that had been urgently mobilized.

The army did not specify the exact location of the drill, but Israel’s Channel 24 reported that it was taking place along the Jordanian border.

Jordan shares a 335-kilometer (208-mile) border with Israel and the occupied West Bank.

According to the statement, the drill simulates “a variety of scenarios” as part of efforts to improve preparedness against surprise attacks.

The Israeli army did not provide additional details on the duration or scale of the drill.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul