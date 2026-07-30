Drone strike, overnight explosions and machine-gun fire target several areas in southern Lebanon as Israeli drones fly over the capital and its southern suburbs, Lebanese state media reports

Israel steps up attacks in southern Lebanon as drones fly over Beirut despite US-mediated framework agreement Drone strike, overnight explosions and machine-gun fire target several areas in southern Lebanon as Israeli drones fly over the capital and its southern suburbs, Lebanese state media reports

The Israeli army intensified its military operations in southern Lebanon overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, carrying out drone strikes and detonating explosives in several towns, while Israeli drones flew over Beirut and its southern suburbs despite the US-sponsored "framework formula" agreement.

An Israeli drone struck the Msha al-Mansouri area in Tyre district, while an Israeli naval vessel was spotted off the coast of Mansouri, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Residents of Tyre heard a series of powerful explosions after midnight and into the early morning hours as Israeli forces detonated explosives in several towns in the western sector of southern Lebanon, including Mansouri, Majdal Zoun and Mazraat Beit al-Sayyad, according to NNA.

The explosions coincided with Israeli machine-gun fire toward Wadi al-Hujair and Wadi al-Saluki. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Israeli drones also flew over the capital, Beirut, and its southern suburbs, the agency said.

The developments came despite the signing of the US-sponsored "framework formula" agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26.

The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army, along with the disarmament of armed groups, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah.

On July 21, the Lebanese army began deploying in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh as part of the first phase of implementing the agreement following the Israeli army's withdrawal. Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh is one of the "pilot areas" included in the first phase.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. During its latest operations, Israeli forces also advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.