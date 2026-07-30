Iran's Revolutionary Guard says attack on Al-Azraq Air Base was retaliation for US strike on Qeshm Island; Jordan says it intercepted 5 Iranian missiles

Iran claims ballistic missile strike destroyed 3 US F-35 jets at Jordan air base Iran's Revolutionary Guard says attack on Al-Azraq Air Base was retaliation for US strike on Qeshm Island; Jordan says it intercepted 5 Iranian missiles

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Thursday that it targeted Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan’s eastern desert with ballistic missiles, destroying three F-35 fighter jets and heavily damaging three others, according to Iranian media.

In a statement, the IRGC said its aerospace forces struck the deployment ramp and maintenance hangar housing US F-35 fighter jets at Al-Azraq Air Base with several ballistic missiles, describing the attack as a response to a US strike on two residential homes on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

The IRGC claimed that three F-35 aircraft were completely destroyed, while three others sustained heavy damage.

It also claimed that several officers, as well as technical and maintenance personnel, were killed in the attack.

The statement came hours after a missile struck a house on Qeshm Island, injuring two people during a wave of US attacks across southern Iran, according to Mehr News Agency.

Earlier Thursday, the Jordanian army said it intercepted and downed five missiles launched from Iran toward the kingdom, marking the fourth consecutive day of such incidents.

On Wednesday, Jordan said it downed five missiles after intercepting one drone on Tuesday and two drones on Monday.

The developments came as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces launched strikes against Iran in response to what it described as attempted Iranian attacks on US forces in the Middle East a day earlier.