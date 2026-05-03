Forces targeted forest near villages of Koudna, Tell Ahmar al-Sharqi

Israel shells areas in Syria’s Quneitra countryside Forces targeted forest near villages of Koudna, Tell Ahmar al-Sharqi

Israeli forces raided villages in Syria’s Quneitra countryside on Saturday and opened heavy fire, SANA news agency reported.

Forces targeted a forest near the villages of Koudna and Tell Ahmar al-Sharqi with a number of artillery shells.

Syrian authorities did not immediately comment on the incident.

Israeli operations in southern Syria have intensified in recent months, with near-daily reports of raids, home searches, checkpoint installations and arrests of civilians, including children and shepherds.

Following the ouster of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared a 1974 disengagement agreement void and moved into the Syrian buffer zone.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said talks with Israel are progressing with difficulty due to Israel’s insistence on maintaining a presence on Syrian territory.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul