Saif Abu Keshek, Thiago de Avila singled out after Israel released the remainder of detained flotilla activists

PROFILE - From Gaza flotilla to Israeli custody: Only two activists Israel kept Saif Abu Keshek, Thiago de Avila singled out after Israel released the remainder of detained flotilla activists

Israel released nearly all activists detained after intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, except two.

Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago de Avila were taken to Israel for questioning, setting them apart from the rest of the roughly 175 activists seized at sea.

The two were among passengers aboard more than 20 vessels carrying humanitarian aid as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, intercepted by Israeli naval forces near the Greek island of Crete.

While most activists were transferred to Greek authorities and released, the pair was taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

An Israeli legal group, which advocates for Palestinians, described the move as unlawful, calling it “the abduction of foreign civilians in international waters.”

The group, Adalah, said the activists were taken unlawfully into Israeli territory after being seized at sea.

Saif Abu Keshek

Saif Abu Keshek, a Palestinian activist holding Spanish citizenship, has spent more than two decades organizing solidarity efforts for Gaza across Europe.

Based in Barcelona, the father of three has played a key role in mobilizing international support against the Israeli blockade.

He is a leading organizer and spokesperson for the Global March to Gaza, a coalition bringing together activists from more than 30 countries seeking to challenge the blockade.

Abu Keshek also heads the Global Coalition Against Occupation in Palestine, represents the Catalan trade union confederation, IAC, and is part of the general secretariat of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad.

He has also been active within European labor networks advocating for Palestinian rights.

Thiago de Avila

Thiago de Avila, 38, is a Brazilian activist who has dedicated more than 20 years to supporting the Palestinian cause.

A father of a young child, de Avila has been a prominent figure in flotilla missions to Gaza, serving in the leadership of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

He was also among the coordinators of the Madleen vessel intercepted by Israel in June 2025, when activists were detained before later deported.

According to flotilla organizers, de Avila was at one point placed in solitary confinement after speaking about Israeli violations, and launched a hunger strike until his release.

He is also known as a public speaker and environmental and social activist engaged in global campaigns against exploitation and oppression.

Pattern of confrontation

The flotilla mission Abu Keshek and de Avila joined is part of recurring efforts by international activists to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla followed earlier attempts that ended with similar interceptions at sea, detentions and forced returns.

This time, however, Abu Keshek and de Avila remain the exception.

Israeli officials said the two would be questioned, while Israeli media claimed suspicions ranging from links to a “terrorist organization” to involvement in “illegal activities” are what authorities are looking into, without providing evidence.

In October 2023, Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and destroyed 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza since 2007, leaving 1.5 million Palestinians out of 2.4 million people homeless after their homes were destroyed during the war.