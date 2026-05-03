Morning Briefing: May 3, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including President Donald Trump suggesting the US naval blockade on Iran does not contradict his claim that hostilities have been “terminated;” the Tasnim News Agency reporting that Tehran submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal via Pakistan aimed at ending the war; and Trump signaling plans to cut US troop levels in Germany “a lot further than 5,000” as tensions with European allies deepen.
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President Donald Trump described the US blockade on Iranian ports as a “very friendly” and unchallenged measure, arguing it does not contradict his assertion that hostilities have been “terminated.”
Responding to a question from a reporter in the US state of Florida about how he could declare an end to hostilities while the naval blockade remains in place, Trump said, “Well, it is very friendly blockade. Nobody is even challenging it. Nobody at all is challenging it.”
He said on Truth Social that he doubts the Iranian proposal will be “acceptable,” adding that “They have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”
Iran has submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal on ending the war through a Pakistani intermediary, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Tasnim said the Iranian reply addresses a nine-point US proposal and focuses on “ending the war.”
According to the report, Washington had proposed a two-month ceasefire, while Tehran stressed that issues should be resolved within 30 days and that efforts should focus on ending the war rather than extending a truce.
The news agency said Iran’s proposal includes provisions such as guarantees against military action, withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran, lifting the naval blockade and sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets, payment of compensation and ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.
President Donald Trump said the US plans to reduce its troop presence by “a lot further than 5,000 troops” following a decision to scale back forces in Germany.
"We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000," Trump told reporters in the US state of Florida when asked about the move to withdraw troops from Europe.
The Pentagon announced the reduction in Germany, the largest US military hub in Europe, on Friday, as disagreements about the Iran war and tariffs deepened tensions between Washington and its European allies.
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BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) issued a prohibition order instructing parties not to recognize or comply with US sanctions on five Chinese firms, citing its review mechanism.
The ministry said the order, effective immediately, aims to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests while protecting the legitimate rights of Chinese entities and citizens.
The Czech Republic is faced with rising inflation and slowing economic growth risks amid the stalled US-Israeli war against Iran, Czech Radio reported.
As the Iran war pushes up goods and services prices in Czechia, analysts warned that the country could experience a sharp rise in inflation and slowing economic growth as long as the conflict continues.
If the war persists, economists say growth could slow to around 1.5% after the economy expanded 2.1% year-on-year in the first quarter. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation is projected to accelerate to at least 3% from the current 2%.
A US naval blockade targeting Iranian oil shipments has cost Tehran an estimated $4.8 billion in lost revenue, a Pentagon official told The Hill, citing a Defense Department assessment first reported by Axios.
The blockade, imposed April 13 in and around the Strait of Hormuz, is part of pressure ordered by US President Donald Trump amid stalled negotiations with Iran.
Low-cost US carrier Spirit Airlines has halted operations after years of financial strain and failed bailout talks.
“It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately,” the airline said in a statement, adding that “all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available.”
The South Florida-based airline’s collapse follows surging jet fuel costs linked to the Iran war, intensifying competition from legacy carriers adopting similar low-fare models, and a blocked 2023 acquisition by JetBlue after a Justice Department challenge.
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