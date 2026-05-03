Morning Briefing: May 3, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including President Donald Trump suggesting the US naval blockade on Iran does not contradict his claim that hostilities have been “terminated;” the Tasnim News Agency reporting that Tehran submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal via Pakistan aimed at ending the war; and Trump signaling plans to cut US troop levels in Germany “a lot further than 5,000” as tensions with European allies deepen.

TOP STORIES

President Donald Trump described the US blockade on Iranian ports as a “very friendly” and unchallenged measure, arguing it does not contradict his assertion that hostilities have been “terminated.”

Responding to a question from a reporter in the US state of Florida about how he could declare an end to hostilities while the naval blockade remains in place, Trump said, “Well, it is very friendly blockade. Nobody is even challenging it. Nobody at all is challenging it.”

He said on Truth Social that he doubts the Iranian proposal will be “acceptable,” adding that “They have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”

Iran has submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal on ending the war through a Pakistani intermediary, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tasnim said the Iranian reply addresses a nine-point US proposal and focuses on “ending the war.”

According to the report, Washington had proposed a two-month ceasefire, while Tehran stressed that issues should be resolved within 30 days and that efforts should focus on ending the war rather than extending a truce.

The news agency said Iran’s proposal includes provisions such as guarantees against military action, withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran, lifting the naval blockade and sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets, payment of compensation and ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

President Donald Trump said the US plans to reduce its troop presence by “a lot further than 5,000 troops” following a decision to scale back forces in Germany.

"We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000," Trump told reporters in the US state of Florida when asked about the move to withdraw troops from Europe.

The Pentagon announced the reduction in Germany, the largest US military hub in Europe, on Friday, as disagreements about the Iran war and tariffs deepened tensions between Washington and its European allies.

NEWS IN BRIEF



Iran said remarks by President Donald Trump likening US naval operations to “pirates” amount to a “damning” admission of Washington’s actions at sea.

Around 8,000 Palestinian bodies are believed to be trapped under the rubble in the Gaza Strip, where less than 1% of the debris has been cleared after Israel’s two-year genocidal war on the enclave, according to an Israeli media report, citing a UN official.

Venezuela confirmed it will attend hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 4 concerning the long-standing territorial dispute about the Essequibo region.

Israeli forces raided villages in Syria’s Quneitra countryside and opened heavy fire, the SANA news agency reported.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is intensifying contact with US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper on potential military steps against Iran, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a call with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, congratulating him on his nomination and expressing confidence that he will swiftly form an inclusive, balanced and stable government.

Egypt announced a new natural gas discovery in the Nile Delta with an estimated production of around 50 million cubic feet per day, adding to the country’s output of about 4.2 billion cubic feet daily.

Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet Sunday to discuss the possibility of resuming the war in Gaza, public broadcaster KAN reported, citing sources.

Sudan’s Emergency Lawyers said five civilians were killed in a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting a civilian vehicle in the west of the capital, Khartoum.

A French Catholic charity has condemned the destruction of a convent in southern Lebanon, accusing Israeli forces of targeting places of worship and civilian infrastructure.

Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, as violations of the ceasefire in place since last October continue, medical sources said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv is open to cooperation with Japan on drones and unmanned systems.

Another two Palestinians, including a child, were injured in an attack by Israeli occupiers in the northern Jordan Valley, raising the number of injuries since morning to nine.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani voiced strong concern about rising tensions in the Middle East during a call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, warning against nuclear escalation and urging the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Russia claimed that it captured another settlement in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced the escalation of Washington's military threats against his country by US President Donald Trump.

Four people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired from a vehicle in south London, police said.

Armed militants have threatened to impose a blockade on Mali’s capital, Bamako, raising concerns about fuel supply disruptions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on five individuals, whose actions he said “threaten the national interests, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The US said the 48th vessel attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports had been redirected under its blockade.

Spain condemned a recent attack by an Israeli extremist on a French nun in Jerusalem.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need for “strong relations” between Kyiv and Bratislava during a call with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Ukraine said at least two people were killed and 13 injured due to Russian drone strikes in the southern Kherson and northeastern Kharkiv regions.

NATO said it is working with Washington to understand the US' decision to withdraw troops from Germany.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced “new rules” on the coastline in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, saying the move comes at the directive of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY

China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) issued a prohibition order instructing parties not to recognize or comply with US sanctions on five Chinese firms, citing its review mechanism.

The ministry said the order, effective immediately, aims to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests while protecting the legitimate rights of Chinese entities and citizens.

The Czech Republic is faced with rising inflation and slowing economic growth risks amid the stalled US-Israeli war against Iran, Czech Radio reported.

As the Iran war pushes up goods and services prices in Czechia, analysts warned that the country could experience a sharp rise in inflation and slowing economic growth as long as the conflict continues.

If the war persists, economists say growth could slow to around 1.5% after the economy expanded 2.1% year-on-year in the first quarter. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation is projected to accelerate to at least 3% from the current 2%.

A US naval blockade targeting Iranian oil shipments has cost Tehran an estimated $4.8 billion in lost revenue, a Pentagon official told The Hill, citing a Defense Department assessment first reported by Axios.

The blockade, imposed April 13 in and around the Strait of Hormuz, is part of pressure ordered by US President Donald Trump amid stalled negotiations with Iran.

Low-cost US carrier Spirit Airlines has halted operations after years of financial strain and failed bailout talks.

“It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately,” the airline said in a statement, adding that “all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available.”

The South Florida-based airline’s collapse follows surging jet fuel costs linked to the Iran war, intensifying competition from legacy carriers adopting similar low-fare models, and a blocked 2023 acquisition by JetBlue after a Justice Department challenge.