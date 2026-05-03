Tehran's proposal seeks to reopen Strait of Hormuz, secure ceasefire in Iran, Lebanon, with 2nd phase targeting nuclear program negotiations, 2 sources briefed on proposal say

Iran sets one-month deadline for US to end naval blockade, wars in Iran, Lebanon Tehran's proposal seeks to reopen Strait of Hormuz, secure ceasefire in Iran, Lebanon, with 2nd phase targeting nuclear program negotiations, 2 sources briefed on proposal say

Iran has set a one-month deadline for negotiations on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end a US naval blockade and permanently end the war in Iran and Lebanon, according to a report Saturday by Axios.

Tehran submitted a 14-point revised proposal Thursday for a framework agreement to Washington. Two sources briefed on the document said it lays out a strict one-month timeline to secure a deal covering maritime access, ending the US naval blockade and a lasting ceasefire on both fronts.

"If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly," US President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday when asked whether he could order new strikes.

The proposal envisions a second phase only after an initial deal is sealed, launching an additional month of negotiations focused on the nuclear program, according to the sources.

Although Trump said Friday he was dissatisfied with the Iranian proposal, he told reporters Saturday before leaving Palm Beach for Miami that he would review it during the flight.

"I'm looking at it. I'll let you know about it later,” he said. “They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now," he said.

Moments later, Trump struck a far sharper tone on Truth Social, saying he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable" and insisting Iran "has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."

In the same remarks to the media, Trump characterized the blockade on Iranian ports as a “very friendly” and uncontested measure, maintaining it does not contradict his claim that hostilities have been “terminated.”