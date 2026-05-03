Greece ‘Israelized’ more than any country in Europe, says former Greek finance minister

UN special rapporteur warns against ‘Israelization’ of Europe Greece ‘Israelized’ more than any country in Europe, says former Greek finance minister

The UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories on Saturday warned against the “Israelization of Europe.”

Speaking at an event in Athens in solidarity with the suffering and resistance of Palestinians, Francesca Albanese underlined that Israel is accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide before the two biggest international courts in the world -- the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Until the Israeli occupation of Palestine -- which is in violation of international law, international court orders and UN Security Council resolutions -- ends, totally and unconditionally, UN member states must not aid or assist Israel in any possible way,” said Albanese, citing a ruling by the ICJ.

“Instead of cutting ties with this, European states have continued to trade to protect, to arm, to sell weapons, to buy spying tools from Israel, increasing the security grip in their societies, arresting them, arresting activists, arresting activists, and crushing fundamental freedoms. This is so there are. This is the Israelization of our societies,” she said.

Albanese added: “And when there is an Israelization of our societies, there also the Palestinianization of some, and it's already happening.”

Also at the event to translate Albanese’s speech into Greek from English, former Greek Finance Minister Yiannis Varoufakis remarked that “you are in the country which manifests the greatest example of Israelization. This country has been Israelized more than any other country in Europe.”

Focusing particularly on the Israel’s interception of the Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla Sumud on Friday off the Greek island of Crete, Albanese stressed, “I'm sorry to say that, but the fact that the Greek authorities go hand-in-hand with the Israelis, in stopping a humanitarian mission, is wrong.”