Military in Israel preparing for possibility of new strike, says Channel 12

Israeli army chief, US CENTCOM head hold talks on possible action against Iran: Report Military in Israel preparing for possibility of new strike, says Channel 12

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is intensifying contact with US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper on potential military steps against Iran, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Saturday.

It said Zamir recently held “intensive contacts” with Cooper to coordinate possible military action.

Channel 12 added that the Israeli military is preparing for the possibility of a new strike, with assessments suggesting that critical infrastructure, including energy networks and roads, could be targeted if a decision to escalate is made.

At the same time, the Israeli army is continuing to enhance its defensive readiness while maintaining a high level of alert in anticipation of any developments that could lead to another round of fighting, said the report.

The channel said that the US is also considering the option of carrying out a limited strike inside Iran aimed at pushing it toward an agreement on its nuclear program, although no final decision has been made on the timing or nature of such a move.

The report added that coordination between the two sides includes monitoring Iran’s efforts to rehabilitate its facilities, with potential future strikes likely to target sites such as energy installations, steel plants and oil and gas reserves.

The US and Israel began strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but no agreement was reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new timeframe, at Pakistan's request.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.