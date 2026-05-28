Strike comes amid continued Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israel says it carried out 'precise strike' in Beirut Strike comes amid continued Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army said Thursday that it carried out a “precise strike” in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

“A short while ago, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a precise strike in Beirut. Details to follow,” the army said in a brief statement.

No immediate details were provided regarding the target or possible casualties.

The strike came hours after Israeli attacks killed at least 15 people, including children, across southern Lebanon amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, according to Lebanese official sources.