High Constitutional Court says challenge irregular, inadmissible and outside constitutional provisions

Top Madagascar court rejects bid to remove president High Constitutional Court says challenge irregular, inadmissible and outside constitutional provisions

Madagascar’s top court for constitutional matters on Thursday rejected an opposition lawmaker's attempt to remove President Michael Randrianirina from office.

Prominent lawmaker Antoine Rajerison had asked the High Constitutional Court to remove Col. Randrianirina on allegations of treason for "serious and repeated violations of the constitution,” including in making appointments.

The court ruled that Rajerison’s request was inadmissible, however, as it did not meet the constitutional requirements for removing a head of state.

"It is therefore irregular and must be declared inadmissible," it said.

The island nation remains in a fragile political state amid preparations to hold a referendum and presidential elections in 2027 under Randrianirina’s “Refoundation of the Republic” roadmap.

Randrianirina took power and was sworn in as president in October 2025, leading a transitional government after weeks of youth-led protests forced his predecessor, Andry Rajoelina, into exile.

He survived two assassination attempts early this year amid deepening political friction within Madagascar's military and civil factions.

