Petition challenges reported arrangement to quarantine US citizens exposed to Ebola

Kenyan court temporarily halts proposed US Ebola quarantine facility Petition challenges reported arrangement to quarantine US citizens exposed to Ebola

Kenya's High Court on Friday temporarily barred the government from establishing or operating a facility intended to quarantine US citizens exposed to Ebola.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued conservatory orders after certifying as urgent a petition filed by Katiba Institute, a Nairobi-based non-governmental organization.

The court barred the establishment, operationalization or use of any Ebola quarantine or treatment facility in Kenya linked to the US or any other foreign government pending trial.

Nyaundi also restrained authorities from admitting into Kenya any individuals exposed to or infected with Ebola.

The case follows reports that Kenya had agreed to host a quarantine facility for US citizens exposed to Ebola during the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the petition, the proposed arrangement would allow exposed individuals to be monitored or quarantined in Kenya, a move the rights group says requires greater legal scrutiny.

The proposed facility has sparked public debate over the country's role in responding to international health emergencies and the safeguards required when handling highly infectious diseases.

The latest outbreak in eastern DR Congo has prompted neighboring countries to strengthen disease surveillance and preparedness measures amid concerns about cross-border transmission.

Although Kenya has not reported any confirmed Ebola cases linked to the current outbreak, health authorities have maintained screening and preparedness measures because of the country's extensive regional transport links and its position as a major travel hub in East Africa.

The High Court is expected to hear arguments from both sides before determining whether the proposed arrangement can proceed under Kenya's constitutional and public health framework.