Death toll includes children, as well as 3 people killed in strike on Al-Bass camp announced by Lebanese Health Ministry

15 killed in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations Death toll includes children, as well as 3 people killed in strike on Al-Bass camp announced by Lebanese Health Ministry

Israeli strikes killed at least 15 people, including children, across southern Lebanon on Thursday amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency and the Health Ministry.

The death toll included three people killed in an Israeli strike on the Al-Bass refugee camp near Tyre on Wednesday, while 37 others were wounded in the same strike, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

According to an Anadolu tally based on Lebanese official reports as of 0950GMT, the attacks included airstrikes and drone strikes targeting several towns and residential areas in southern Lebanon.

In the Tyre district, Israeli strikes targeted the towns of Ramadiyah, Mansouri, Zibqin, and the Maarakeh junction area in Zuqouq al-Mufti, while one strike completely destroyed a building.

An Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle on the Popular Housing road, killing two people in Tyre.

In the Nabatieh district, strikes targeted the towns of Ghassaniyeh, Harouf, Jibsheet, Deir al-Zahrani, and Qaqqaiyat al-Sanawbar, as well as the Al-Maslakh neighborhood and a house near Al-Salam School.

The Lebanese army announced that one of its soldiers was killed in an Israeli strike while traveling on the Zefta-Deir al-Zahrani road.

In the Marjayoun district, an Israeli strike targeted the town of Touline.

In the Sidon district, rescue teams from the Islamic Medical Association recovered three bodies from under the rubble of a residential apartment targeted in the Qiyaa area.

An Israeli drone also targeted a family attempting to flee to a safer area on the Adloun highway in the Nabi Sari area of the Zahrani district, killing six people, including children.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army warned residents in areas south of the Zahrani River to evacuate northward ahead of what it claimed would be attacks on Hezbollah targets.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the strikes focused on residential neighborhoods and main roads, while powerful explosions were heard in several towns.

The attacks are part of continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement announced on April 17 and later extended by 45 days until early July.