Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in 3 major corruption cases

Israel’s Netanyahu appears in court for 86th time in corruption trial Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in 3 major corruption cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared Tuesday before the District Court in Tel Aviv for the 86th time to respond to corruption charges against him.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three major corruption cases known as Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000. The indictments were filed in late November 2019.

Israel’s Channel 12 said the questioning of Netanyahu ended in Case 4000 and began in Case 2000.

Questioning in Case 1000 ended in November 2025.

Since his corruption trial began in 2020, Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing. Israeli law allows a presidential pardon only after a defendant admits guilt.

Case 1000 involves allegations that Netanyahu and members of his family received expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors and assistance in various matters.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is accused of negotiating with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, to receive favorable media coverage.

Case 4000 centers on allegations that Netanyahu granted benefits to Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the Israeli news website Walla and a former official at the telecommunications company Bezeq, in exchange for favorable coverage.

In addition to the domestic corruption trial, Netanyahu has been wanted since 2024 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, where more than 72,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, in a brutal war since October 2023.



* Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul