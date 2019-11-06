Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
World, Middle East

Israel releases two Jordanian nationals

Jordan recalled its ambassador over the arrests

Abdelraouf Arnaout   | 06.11.2019
Israel releases two Jordanian nationals

JERUSALEM

Israel released two Jordanian citizens from prison on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed. 

"Israel views the relationship between Jordan and Israel as a cornerstone of regional stability and will continue to act to ensure the region's security," the office said in a statement. 

Jordanian television confirmed that Hiba al-Labadi and Abdulrahman Miri were freed by Israel and arrived in capital Amman. 

Earlier, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said that al-Labadi and Miri "will be with their families in Jordan within hours". 

After the release, Amman is expected to send its ambassador Ghassan al-Majali back to Israel, who was recalled last week in protest of the continued detention of the two Jordanian citizens by Israeli authorities. 

Israel had detained al-Labadi on Aug. 20 and Miri on Sept. 2 separately after crossing the King Hussein Bridge which links Jordan to Israel-occupied West Bank, without elaborating on the reasons of the arrest. 


