Explosions rock Khiam and Taybeh as Israeli military offensives continue ahead of new Lebanon-Israel talks in Rome

Israel carries out demolitions, explosions in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire framework Explosions rock Khiam and Taybeh as Israeli military offensives continue ahead of new Lebanon-Israel talks in Rome

The Israeli army carried out a series of demolitions in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam and detonated explosives in the nearby town of Taybeh overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

The army carried out repeated demolitions inside Khiam overnight and at dawn, with the blasts heard across different parts of southern Lebanon, NNA reported.

A powerful explosion shook the area and was later confirmed to have originated in Khiam, it added.

The explosion was followed by four more blasts caused by additional Israeli demolitions inside the town.

The Israeli army also carried out another explosion in Taybeh, while artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Deir Seryan, according to the report.

The latest escalation came despite Lebanon and Israel signing a US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26, providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. It also came a day after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that a new round of talks between the two sides would be held in Rome next week.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Wednesday that the death toll from Israel's assault in the country had risen to 4,321, with 12,203 others injured since March 2.

Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.