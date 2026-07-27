At least 1,203 Palestinians killed, 3,900 injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire, ministry says

Israel kills 3 more Palestinians in Gaza, death toll neas 73,350: Health Ministry At least 1,203 Palestinians killed, 3,900 injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire, ministry says

Israeli forces killed three more Palestinians over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll from Israel’s genocide since October 2023 to 73,329, the Health Ministry said Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said hospitals in the enclave received three bodies, including two killed by Israeli fire and a third who died of previous wounds.

The ministry said 12 injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 174,009.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza, killing at least 1,203 Palestinians and injuring 3,900 others.

​​​​​​​The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of genocide launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which has caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.