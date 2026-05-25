Qalibaf, Iran's top negotiator in US talks, reelected as parliament chief in elections to determine 12 core members

Iran's Qalibaf reelected as parliament speaker Qalibaf, Iran's top negotiator in US talks, reelected as parliament chief in elections to determine 12 core members

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf was reelected Monday as speaker of the Iranian parliament, state-run media reported.

The voting was conducted in person and by direct vote of the representatives to elect 12 members of the parliament’s board, including one speaker, two deputy speakers, six secretaries, and three observers, according to IRIB.

Qalibaf is among the leading figures in Iran and emerged as the country's top negotiator in Pakistan-mediated talks with the US.

