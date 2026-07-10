‘Attacks on infrastructure will be met with retaliation,’ Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr says

Iran security chief warns Israel ‘will not be safe from response’ ‘Attacks on infrastructure will be met with retaliation,’ Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr says

Iran warned Friday that it would retaliate against any attack on its infrastructure and that Israel would face a response, according to the Mehr news agency.

“As we have previously announced, any attack on infrastructure will be met with retaliation in kind,” Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in a statement carried by the news agency.

Israel, which he said was behind the recent hostile acts, “will not be safe from the response,” he added.

Last month, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

However, the two sides have exchanged attacks over the past two days following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.