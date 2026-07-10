Israeli drone attack injures 3 hospital workers in northern Gaza despite ceasefire Attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital prompts renewed calls for international protection of Gaza's health facilities

Three Palestinian hospital workers were injured Friday when an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, in the latest violation of the ceasefire in force since Oct. 10, 2025.

Gaza’s Health Ministry called for urgent international protection for medical facilities and health workers, saying the attack was part of Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Three staff members at Kamal Adwan Hospital were injured, including two seriously, when an Israeli quadcopter dropped a bomb while they were working inside the hospital, a medical source told Anadolu.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is operating on a very limited basis after Israeli forces stormed and extensively destroyed the facility during military operations in November and December 2024.

The hospital remains in a high-risk area because of its proximity to positions held by the Israeli army behind what is known as the "yellow line" in Beit Lahia.

"The continued systematic attacks on health facilities and medical teams endanger the lives of workers and patients and undermine the health system's ability to provide lifesaving services," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry urged the UN, international and humanitarian organizations, and other relevant parties to provide urgent protection for health facilities and medical teams, halt the attacks, and end the ongoing violations against Gaza's health sector.

In a separate incident, a medical source said a Palestinian was injured by Israeli army gunfire east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had killed 1,092 Palestinians and injured 3,507 others as of Thursday.