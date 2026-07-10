Move comes amid financial pressure on military, with reserve force expected to shrink by around 10,000 personnel

Israeli army begins major reduction of reserve soldiers amid budget strain Move comes amid financial pressure on military, with reserve force expected to shrink by around 10,000 personnel

The Israeli army has begun a broad reduction in reserve call-ups, Israeli media reported Friday, days after reports that the military was facing financial strain.

Yedioth Ahronoth said the move reflects what it described as fighting winding down on multiple fronts.

“In accordance with the latest operational assessment, it has been decided to reduce the reserve force and the number of Order 8 call-up notices,” the newspaper cited the army as saying.

Order 8 is an emergency mobilization mechanism that allows the Israeli army to rapidly call up reservists during war or other national emergencies.

The system has been widely used since the start of Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023.



The army said the reduction would be implemented in stages and vary by operational sector, based on ongoing assessments.

The report noted that reservists were informed last week that the army would significantly reduce the number of Order 8 emergency call-up notices. One unit told its reservists that personnel levels would be cut by about 50% starting next week.

Reservists were also notified of reductions in nonessential activities not considered necessary for operational needs.

The cuts will affect multiple units and operational sectors, including more than just regional defense units responsible for local security, it said.

Citing military officials, the newspaper said the reductions reflect a decreased operational need for some reserve forces as military activity declines and certain planned missions are no longer considered necessary.

The Israeli army has relied heavily on reservists since launching its war on the Gaza Strip in 2023, with military offensives later expanding to Lebanon, Yemen and Iran.

Israel Hayom reported on July 5 that the army was preparing to release thousands of reservists by the end of the month amid growing financial pressure on the military.

According to the newspaper, the number of reservists on active duty is expected to decline from about 60,000 to around 50,000.

The reduction comes amid a deep funding crisis facing Israel's military establishment following a sharp rise in operational spending, leaving a budget deficit estimated at tens of billions of shekels.

Hebrew media outlets, including Yedioth Ahronoth and Calcalist, said the cuts include reducing reserve forces assigned to the regional defense system, including personnel tasked with guarding settlements around Gaza and in the occupied West Bank, as well as lowering staffing levels at military headquarters.

The cuts also come amid a dispute between Israel's Defense and Finance ministries over the size of the defense budget.