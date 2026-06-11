Iran says US attacks rendered April ceasefire ‘meaningless’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that recent US attacks on the country have effectively rendered the April 8 ceasefire “meaningless,” warning that Washington would bear responsibility for the consequences of the escalation.

In a statement, the ministry strongly condemned what it described as large-scale US attacks against Iran overnight, calling them a “blatant violation” of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

“The illegal and criminal attacks carried out by the United States in recent hours have not only constituted a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental rules of international law regarding respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, but have also effectively rendered the April 8, 2026 ceasefire meaningless,” the ministry said.

It also criticized the continued use of the territory and facilities of certain regional countries by the US military to prepare and conduct attacks against Iran, saying such actions place those countries “alongside the aggressors.”

It reiterated that all countries in the region have a legal and moral responsibility to prevent their territory, facilities and resources from being used for attacks against Iran.

The statement stressed that Iran remains determined to neutralize the sources of attacks against the country and would exercise what it described as its “inherent right to self-defense” against US military aggression and its allies.

The ministry further called on all UN member states to explicitly oppose what it described as violations of the UN Charter by the United States and Israel, warning that silence and inaction would contribute to greater instability and insecurity.

It also urged the UN Security Council and its members to fulfill their responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to clearly state the facts regarding the ongoing developments.

The ministry said issuing general or ambiguous statements in the face of “clear acts of aggression” would only encourage further violations of international law.