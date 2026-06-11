Iran denies US claims its defense systems destroyed, says armed forces ‘fully prepared’ Military spokesman says Iran continues to strengthen military capabilities despite threats

Iran on Thursday denied US claims that its defense systems had been destroyed, saying its armed forces remain “fully prepared” and capable of responding to threats.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, dismissed claims that Iran’s defensive capabilities had been weakened.

“Do not focus on the enemy’s claims; what matters is the reality on the battlefield,” Shekarchi said.

He said Iran continues to strengthen its military capabilities despite ongoing threats and “is stronger militarily than at the beginning of” what he described as the war imposed on the country.

US President Donald Trump earlier said that Iran’s military had been destroyed by airstrikes conducted by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Shekarchi also rejected claims that Iran’s missile stockpiles had been depleted, saying such allegations are aimed at gathering information about the country’s military capabilities.

“We have always said that we are ready, and the enemy has experienced this readiness on the battlefield,” he said.

The spokesman said that although Iran had sustained losses, Iranian forces had inflicted greater losses on US forces.

He also reiterated Iran’s support for Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying the so-called “resistance front” remains united against Israel and its allies.

Asked about the possibility of closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait, Shekarchi said Iran has “many plans” and would reveal its options if necessary.