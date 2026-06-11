Trump said Iran took too long to negotiate a deal, and would have to pay a price

US-Iran talks still on track despite overnight escalations, CNN claims Trump said Iran took too long to negotiate a deal, and would have to pay a price

Talks to reach a deal between the US and Iran are on track despite a recent exchange of strikes, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a diplomatic source.

Exchange of attacks between the US and Iran continued for a second consecutive day, with US President Donald Trump warning that Washington would launch additional strikes unless Tehran immediately accepts the peace deal.

In a statement, the US Central Command said American forces struck multiple military targets in Iran from late Wednesday into early Thursday, describing the attacks as an act of "self-defense" following the downing of a US helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump earlier said Iran had taken too long to negotiate a deal, and would have to pay a price.

The ⁠talks since the April ceasefire, which was mediated by Pakistan, have focused on permanently ending the war that began on Feb. 28, unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, and reaching a consensus on Iran’s nuclear program.

Separately, A senior Iranian official told CNN that the war would continue unless US respects Iran’s interests, adding that Tehran would retaliate any future US attacks.

“Whenever they (US) attack, we respond more severely and more heavily,” said Mohammad Mokhber, adding: “(Trump) must understand that the Islamic Republic will not back down or step back from the entirety of its independence and national interests. And, we will make the aggressors regret it.”

“If they respect Iran’s interests and act accordingly, the war will end. Otherwise, the war will continue,” he said.