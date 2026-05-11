Iran says its response to US proposal to end war ‘generous, responsible' Pakistan remains official mediator between Tehran, Washington, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday called Tehran's response to the latest US proposal to end war a "generous and responsible" offer.

"We did not demand any concessions from the US, but rather called for an end to the war and a halt to maritime piracy against Iranian ships," Baqaei in statements carried by the state-run IRNA news agency.

Asked about some news regarding Qatar's role in the mediation with Washington, Baqaei said that while Iran is maintaining contacts with various countries regarding the ongoing tensions, "Pakistan continues its role as the official mediator."

"Pakistan, as the official mediator between Iran and the US, continues its activities in this regard," he stressed, adding that other countries, including Qatar, also share their opinions in the process.

Stating that diplomatic processes have their own rules, he said "the parties involved in a diplomatic process must act based on their national interests."

Iran "will fight whenever necessary" and will seize diplomatic opportunities "whenever we see fit," the spokesman asserted.

On Sunday, Iran sent its response to the latest US proposal for ending the war to the Pakistani mediators.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, giving way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the war.