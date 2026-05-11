9 killed, 12 injured in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

Nine people were killed and 12 others injured, including two medics, in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Monday despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The state news agency NNA said two people were killed and five others injured in an airstrike in the town of Ebba in Nabatieh.

In a separate incident, a drone strike on a car in the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil district killed one person and injured his brother, the agency said.

NNA said an Israeli drone strike also targeted the town of Yater in Bint Jbeil, leaving one person dead.

Two more civilians were killed when an Israeli drone fired a missile into a car in the town of Doueir in Nabatieh, the same source said.

In the town of Srifa in Tyre, one person was killed and four others were injured in a strike on a health center clinic in the area.

Two people were also killed in another drone strike in the town of Zibdine in Nabatieh, NNA said.

Two medics were wounded in a double Israeli airstrike that hit a civil defense team affiliated with the Islamic Health Society in Toul, Nabatieh, while they were responding to an earlier strike in the area, according to NNA.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the home of a former municipal chief in Sajd, while other strikes were reported in Kfar Rumman and Safad al-Battikh. No casualty information was immediately available from those locations.

Ahead of the strikes, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for nine towns in southern and eastern Lebanon.

In a post on the US social media company X, Adraee urged residents of Rihan, Jarjou, Kfar Rumman, Nmairiyeh, Arabsalim and Harouf in Nabatieh, and Jmayjmeh, Mashghara and Qlayaa in eastern Lebanon to evacuate their areas, which he called Hezbollah infrastructure in these towns.

The Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended to mid-May.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 2,869 people, injured 8,730 and displaced more than 1 million, according to the latest official figures.

The escalation comes as the United States prepares to host peace talks between the two countries in Washington on May 14–15.