Iran says it targeted Israel’s Ramat David airbase with ballistic missiles Strike was response to Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs, army adds

Iran’s military said Sunday that it targeted Israel’s Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles, describing the attack as a response to Israeli attacks against civilians in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a statement, the military said the airbase had served as a launch point for Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The strike was carried out “in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity (Israel) against civilians in southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut,” the statement read.

The military described the attack as “a warning,” and accused the US and Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement reached on April 8.

The statement warned that any further attacks would be met with “a broader and more severe” Iranian response.

It further warned that “if Israel responds to Iranian attacks or does not stop its attacks on Lebanon, Iranian attacks will continue.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said: “Our acceptance of the ceasefire on April 8 was conditional on a halt to hostilities on all fronts; but as always, the US and the Zionist regime did not adhere to their commitment.”

The IRGC said the two sides continued their “aggressions and crimes” in Lebanon and violated the ceasefire through repeated attacks on waters and Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Sea of Oman and Indian Ocean.

The commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in a statement carried by Press TV, warned that if Israel expanded its attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs or responded to Iran’s action, it would face “even more crushing and regret-inducing blows,” adding that “devastating attacks will be launched against the regime and its supporters.”

Earlier Sunday, Iran launched three waves of missiles toward northern Israel, according to Israeli media reports, marking its first strike since the April 8 ceasefire took effect.

