Iraq, Syria announce temporary closure of airspace amid renewed Iran-Israel tensions

Iraq and Syria announced Sunday evening temporary airspace restrictions amid renewed tensions between Iran and Israel.

Iraqi authorities decided to close the country’s airspace for 72 hours following an Iranian missile attack on Israel, Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

Separately, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary closure of the country's southern air corridors and the suspension of operations at Damascus International Airport "in light of recent developments" following an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

The country's southern air corridors will be temporarily closed "for 12 hours, starting at 11:00 PM (local time) Sunday evening until 11:00 AM (local time) Monday morning," the statement read, citing "recent regional developments," and "ongoing technical assessments conducted by the Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority through its Risk Management Committee."

The decision "entails the suspension of operations at Damascus International Airport during the closure period," it added.

Iran launched missiles toward northern Israel late Sunday in its first such bombardment since a fragile April ceasefire, following Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier in the day.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said attacks would continue “if Israel responds to Iranian attacks or does not stop its attacks on Lebanon.”

Israel’s Channel 12 reported three waves of missiles fired toward Israel, including a salvo of four missiles, with damage reported in Tiberias. The Israeli army said most missiles were intercepted.

The Iranian attack prompted Israeli authorities to suspend operations at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

The escalation came hours after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed at least two people and injured 11.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul