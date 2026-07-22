Strikes targeted US military facilities at Al-Azraq base in Jordan, Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, army says

Iran says it launched drone attacks on US bases in Jordan, Bahrain Strikes targeted US military facilities at Al-Azraq base in Jordan, Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, army says

The Iranian army said Wednesday it launched a new wave of drone attacks targeting US military facilities at Al-Azraq US base in Jordan and Sheikh Isa US base in Bahrain, according to state media.

Iran’s official broadcaster IRIB reported that the operation began Wednesday morning and targeted US military infrastructure at the two bases.

According to the report, Iranian forces struck “housing and welfare facilities” as well as “equipment storage sites used by the US military” at Al-Azraq US base in Jordan.

Drones also targeted “large equipment warehouses and heavy aircraft maintenance and repair workshops” at Sheikh Isa US base in Bahrain, the army said.

There was no immediate comment from Jordan or Bahrain.

The reported attacks came a day after Iran said it had launched missile strikes on US-linked military targets in Jordan and Bahrain.

Jordanian authorities said their air defense systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian missiles and drones that entered the kingdom’s airspace, while Bahrain’s military said it had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks after air raid sirens sounded across the country.

The US has intensified attacks on Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.