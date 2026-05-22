‘We are only seeking our rights’ says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Iran not seeking 'any concessions' from US, calls for sanctions relief: Foreign Ministry ‘We are only seeking our rights’ says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Iran said Friday it is not seeking “any concessions” from the United States, insisting that Tehran only wants its rights restored and sanctions lifted, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“We do not want any concessions from the United States; we are only seeking our rights,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to the report.

The spokesman said Iran was demanding “an end to America’s criminal actions against the Iranian people.”

“Sanctions must be lifted, Iran’s frozen assets must be released and made available to the country,” he said.

“For the past five decades, we have been subjected to what they themselves call ‘crippling sanctions,’” he added.

Baghaei said the sanctions were imposed under various pretexts, primarily over what Washington describes as Iran’s nuclear threat.

“There has been no nuclear threat from Iran against any actor in the region or the world,” he added.

Baghaei also addressed developments related to the Strait of Hormuz, criticizing the US naval blockade as “completely contrary to international law.”

He called on Washington to take steps to end the blockade.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February and Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement.

US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.