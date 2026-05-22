Top Italian diplomat says he's in contact with EU counterparts over possible measures, adds 'one cannot fail to respect human rights'

Italy urges swift EU action for sanctions on Israel's Ben-Gvir over mistreatment of activists Top Italian diplomat says he's in contact with EU counterparts over possible measures, adds 'one cannot fail to respect human rights'

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday he is in contact with all EU foreign ministers over possible sanctions against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, amid discussions within the bloc on how to respond to his mistreatment of aid flotilla activists.

Speaking on arrival at the NATO ministerial meeting in Sweden, Tajani said: “Regardless of my judgment on the (Global Sumud) Flotilla, because it doesn’t seem to me that it is achieving major results for Gaza, one cannot fail to respect human rights, and the condemnation is total: I am already speaking, even at this very moment, with all European ministers so that a decision can be taken quickly to impose sanctions (on Ben-Gvir).”

“Germany is following the situation closely; we will see, it will be up to them to say what they want to do,” he added.

Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media Wednesday, showing himself taunting pro-Palestinian activists who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.