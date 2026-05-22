12 activists remain hospitalized after arriving in Istanbul following Israeli interception of aid flotilla in international waters

41 injured activists from Global Sumud Flotilla discharged from Istanbul hospitals 12 activists remain hospitalized after arriving in Istanbul following Israeli interception of aid flotilla in international waters

Forty-one of the 53 injured activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla have been discharged after receiving treatment at hospitals in Istanbul, Turkish authorities said Friday.

The activists arrived in Türkiye aboard three Turkish Airlines (THY) flights that landed at Istanbul Airport on Thursday after being detained following Israel’s interception of the aid flotilla in international waters.

The injured passengers were transferred from the airport to hospitals across the city for treatment.

Authorities said 12 activists remain hospitalized, including nine receiving treatment at Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital, while three are admitted to Bakirkoy Dr. Sadi Konuk Training and Research Hospital.

The Global Sumud Flotilla had been attempting to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave when it was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.

