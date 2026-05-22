War in Ukraine led to ‘complete, final’ collapse of Euro-Atlantic security model: Russian foreign minister West promoting creation of NATO-like military alliance in Asia poses direct threat to Russia’s interests, Sergey Lavrov says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that the war in Ukraine had led to the “complete and final” collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security model and accused Western countries of escalating tensions across Eurasia.

"The conflict in Ukraine, provoked by NATO and the EU, has led to the complete and final collapse, or perhaps simply revealed the final collapse, of the Euro-Atlantic security model," Lavrov said at the plenary session of the International Socio-Political Hearings on the Formation of an Architecture of Equal and Indivisible Security and Cooperation in Eurasia.

He argued that the EU had lost its purely European dimension in recent years and become "completely subordinate to the plans determined within NATO."

Lavrov also said Western countries were promoting the creation of a NATO-like military alliance in Asia, arguing that the move poses “a direct threat to the legitimate interests of Russia.”

He stressed the US and its allies were using alleged threats in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait to justify expanding military cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

"All of this is increasing external pressure on both China and North Korea—our closest partners in the region. And, ultimately, on Russia's legitimate interests on our eastern border," the minister said.

Lavrov added that Western countries were pursuing “destructive initiatives” in Eurasia directed against Russia, China, Iran, Belarus and North Korea, as well as other countries “pursuing independent foreign policies.”

He also criticized Finland, saying Helsinki had abandoned the neutrality it maintained after World War II.

“Today we are watching with surprise how Helsinki has discarded all the decency it observed under the slogan of neutrality,” Lavrov said, calling Finland one of the leading “Russophobic” countries after joining NATO.

The Russian minister added that NATO’s growing activities in the Arctic were increasing tensions in the Far North and turning the region into a “potential conflict zone.”