Top diplomats stress need for serious US-Iran talks to reach final agreement in phone call, Egypt says in statement

Iran, Egypt discuss US diplomatic negotiations, regional developments Top diplomats stress need for serious US-Iran talks to reach final agreement in phone call, Egypt says in statement

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed regional developments and ongoing diplomatic negotiations between Tehran and Washington during a phone call, according to statements from both sides.

In a post on his Telegram account on Saturday, Araghchi said the two ministers reviewed regional developments and the diplomatic track with the US as part of efforts to preserve peace and stability.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the call took place on Friday “as part of following up on developments in the negotiating track between Iran and the United States.”

Abdelatty stressed the importance of continuing talks between Iran and the US with seriousness and good faith to reach a final agreement that takes into account the interests and concerns of all parties and contributes to regional and international security and stability.

He also emphasized the importance of a regional dialogue to address security concerns of all parties in a manner that takes into account the interests of regional countries and contributes to consolidating stability in accordance with international law, the UN Charter and good-neighborly relations.



On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping after its closure disrupted global energy markets and drove up oil and gas prices.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul