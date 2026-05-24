Officials say proposal includes halt to fighting in Lebanon, delays nuclear issues for later talks

Iran agrees on plan to end fighting, reopening Hormuz: Report Officials say proposal includes halt to fighting in Lebanon, delays nuclear issues for later talks

Iran has agreed to a draft plan to end fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing three senior Iranian officials.

The proposed plan would halt fighting across all fronts, including in Lebanon, while focusing primarily on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to the report.

The proposal includes lifting the US naval blockade on Iran and allowing unrestricted commercial shipping through the strategic waterway without Iran imposing tolls, said the newspaper.

Contentious issues related to Iran’s nuclear program, a major sticking point in negotiations, would be deferred for separate talks within 30 to 60 days.

The proposal would also release $25 billion in Iranian assets frozen overseas, according to the report.

Pakistani and Qatari mediators facilitated the draft agreement, the newspaper added.



Earlier Saturday, US President Donald Trump said an agreement with Iran had been “largely negotiated,” adding that final details remained under discussion.