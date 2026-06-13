Severe weather brings strong winds, heavy rain and lightning as outdoor church celebration ends in tragedy, media reports

1 dead, 22 injured as storm topples church celebration tent in Virginia Severe weather brings strong winds, heavy rain and lightning as outdoor church celebration ends in tragedy, media reports

One person was killed and 22 others were injured after a large tent collapsed during an outdoor church service in Virginia amid severe weather, local officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred at East Lake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia, during a service marking the church's 20th anniversary, according to CBS News.

Bedford County authorities said one person died at the scene, while 11 people were transported to local hospitals and another 11 were treated on-site for minor injuries.

Officials classified the incident as a mass casualty event.

Church Pastor Troy Keaton said the congregation had gathered under a tent when weather conditions suddenly worsened.

“Our church family suffered a great tragedy tonight after an outdoor tent collapsed during a celebration service for our 20th anniversary,” CBS quoted Keaton as saying.

“Just as I had walked to the stage to release people to their cars, a burst of wind picked up the tent,” he added.

Keaton also confirmed that “one of our dear brothers suffered a fatal injury.”

According to county officials, a severe storm cell moved through the area shortly before the collapse, bringing heavy rain, lightning and strong winds that caused the tent structure to fail.

Authorities noted that the tent had passed a safety inspection conducted by the Bedford County Division of Building Inspections earlier in the week.