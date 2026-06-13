Israel recognized breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state in late December 2025

Somali president accuses Israel of taking advantage of dispute with Somaliland Israel recognized breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state in late December 2025

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday denounced Israel's recognition of Somaliland, accusing Tel Aviv of exploiting the dispute between Mogadishu and the breakaway region.

He said Israel’s recognition of the region marks one of the darkest days in Somalia’s history.

“Tel Aviv is taking advantage of the long-standing dispute between Mogadishu and Hargeisa,” Mohamud said in an interview with Dawan TV, a local media station based in Mogadishu.

He said Mogadishu has considered two possible paths to address the issue of the breakaway region and they chose dialogue and persuasion over force.

“Though it took over 30 years, it was the most suitable approach under the circumstances,” he said.

Somalia has never established diplomatic ties with Israel, he said adding that he views Israel as an aggressor against the Palestinian people.

Israel recognized the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state in late December 2025.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and unity.