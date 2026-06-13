5 dead in Indian Air Force plane crash

Ahmad Adil
13 June 2026•Update: 13 June 2026
Five Indian Air Force personnel were killed when an An-32 transport aircraft crashed in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, officials said on Saturday.
According to the Indian Air Force, the "aircraft met with an accident" during a routine sortie in Assam’s Jorhat region.
“Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time,” it wrote on the US social media company X.
The air force said a court of inquiry has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.