Both leaders to attend G7 summit in France -Takaichi says she intends to speak about Middle East, Ukraine, Indo-Pacific issues at summit

Japanese, Indian premiers begin Europe trip ahead of G7 summit Both leaders to attend G7 summit in France -Takaichi says she intends to speak about Middle East, Ukraine, Indo-Pacific issues at summit

The prime ministers of India and Japan on Saturday began their tours to European countries, including France, where they will participate in the Group of 7 summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his visit to France as part of a six-day European trip, according to a government statement.

In the first leg of the visit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday in Nice, and both leaders will "review the full spectrum" of bilateral relationships, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

On the second leg, Modi will pay a state visit to Slovakia from June 14 – 16. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993, the ministry said.

Modi will also participate in the Group of Seven (G7) summit next week, according to officials.

The prime minister’s “upcoming visit to Europe will further deepen India’s partnership with France, Slovakia, and the G7,” the ministry added.

As Modi began his visit, on Saturday, he said the visit “will reinforce India’s deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond.”

Takaichi to visit UK, Italy, France

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is visiting the UK and Italy. She will also attend the G7 summit in France.

“In the United Kingdom and Italy, I will discuss with Prime Minister (Keir) Starmer and Prime Minister (Giorgia) Meloni issues such as the situation in East Asia, the Middle East and Ukraine,” she said on US social media platform X.

Takaichi added that she will also discuss strengthening cooperation in security, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, space, semiconductors and offshore wind power.

Ahead of her first G7 summit, Takaichi said Japan would advocate closer cooperation on energy security, free trade and supply chain resilience, including proposals to counter export restrictions, strengthen oil stockpiles and enhance cooperation on critical minerals among G7 members.

She said she will also speak about the Middle East, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific issues at the summit.

The G7 summit will take place in France from June 15–17.