‘To ensure coordinated approach and navigational safety, the IMO evacuation plan will be paused until further clarity,’ says International Maritime Organization secretary-general

IMO pauses Hormuz evacuation plan after vessel attack off Oman ‘To ensure coordinated approach and navigational safety, the IMO evacuation plan will be paused until further clarity,’ says International Maritime Organization secretary-general

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) said Thursday it has paused its evacuation plan for stranded seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz following an attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

“I have been informed of an attack today in the Gulf of Oman. Seafarer safety remains paramount,” IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said on the US social media platform X.

“To ensure coordinated approach and navigational safety, the IMO evacuation plan will be paused until further clarity,” he added.

The decision comes hours after the IMO and Oman announced an evacuation plan for more than 11,000 seafarers stranded in the region amid heightened tensions and maritime security concerns.​​​​​​​

Earlier Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile off Oman, causing damage to the ship’s bridge. No casualties or environmental damage were reported.