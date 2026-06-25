Moscow willing to engage in agreeing on UN draft resolution when final agreements formalized, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

Russia says ready to participate constructively in securing UN approval for final US-Iran agreement Moscow willing to engage in agreeing on UN draft resolution when final agreements formalized, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

Russia said on Thursday that it is ready to participate constructively in efforts to secure UN approval for a future agreement between the US and Iran, if the two countries reach final arrangements following a recently signed memorandum of understanding.

Speaking at a media briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the memorandum, signed remotely by the presidents of the US and Iran on June 17, provides for the conclusion of a final agreement within 60 days, with the possibility of extending the deadline by mutual consent.

According to Zakharova, the document also envisages the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that would be binding on all UN member states.

"When the US and Iran formalize their final agreements, we will be ready to participate in the process of agreeing on the relevant draft resolution of the UN Security Council in the most constructive manner possible," she said.

In her comments on the Gulf situation, Zakharova cited Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement that Russia expects the restoration of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to benefit Global South countries' energy and food security.

She added that Moscow supports the creation of a broader security framework in the Gulf region and has recently shared an updated version of its security concept with partners in the Middle East.

Zakharova also said work on the Rasht-Astara railway section, a key component of the International North-South Transport Corridor linking Russia with Iran and other countries, had resumed after security conditions allowed.

The spokeswoman noted that the credit line for the project had not been frozen and that Moscow was awaiting the signing of an implementation contract as well as the resolution of technical issues before beginning construction.

According to Zakharova, interest in the North-South corridor has increased amid instability around the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran and other neighboring countries viewing the route as important for trade and supply chains.