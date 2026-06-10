IAEA board passes resolution demanding information on Iran's uranium stocks Resolution adopted with 21 votes in favor, 3 against, and 10 abstentions

The 35-member Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling on Iran to provide information on its enriched uranium stockpiles and grant the agency access needed to verify the information.

The resolution was adopted with 21 votes in favor, three against, and 10 abstentions, according to a statement released by the UN watchdog.

The board urged Iran to "provide the Agency with complete information on nuclear material inventories and design information for facilities" and "grant the Agency all access it requires to verify this information."

It expressed "grave concern" over a report by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stating that the agency has lacked access for nearly a year to verify previously declared highly enriched uranium (HEU) and low-enriched uranium (LEU) in Iran.

The board said it "deeply regrets Iran’s continued failure to remedy its non-compliance over the past 12 months, including its failure to provide the IAEA with requested information and access needed to verify previously declared nuclear material that the Agency has been unable to verify for one year."

The resolution also recalled a June 2025 board decision that found Iran had failed since 2019 to provide the agency with full and timely cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in the country.

The board further reiterated support for a diplomatic solution and called on Iran to engage seriously and without preconditions in talks aimed at building international confidence in the exclusively peaceful nature of its nuclear program.