Masoud Pezeshkian says threats against transport, power and water networks reflect ‘desperation’ amid escalating tensions with US

Iran vows to ‘resist’ any attack on critical infrastructure after Trump’s threat Masoud Pezeshkian says threats against transport, power and water networks reflect ‘desperation’ amid escalating tensions with US

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed Wednesday to “resist” any pressure or threat against the country’s critical infrastructure, after US President Donald Trump threatened to continue military strikes against Iranian targets.

In a post on the US social media company X, Pezeshkian described critical infrastructure as “the lifeblood of the nation” and condemned threats to target key civilian sectors.

“Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people,” he said.

“Threats to target them -- from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries -- are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation's will,” he added.

Pezeshkian said Iran would rely on domestic expertise and national unity to confront external pressure.

“Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure or threat,” he said.

Trump said early Wednesday that the US would continue to hit Iran “hard” after the military carried out attacks on Iranian targets overnight in retaliation for the downing of an attack helicopter above the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said American forces “hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again hard today,” signaling indifference to the ramifications of further attacks on negotiations to formally end the US-Israeli war against Iran.

“We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard. Yeah, well, we are based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that, you know. They shot down a very, very incredible, actually an incredible machine,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, alluding to Monday's downing of an American Apache helicopter.