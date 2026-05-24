Lebanese group says attacks response to Israeli ceasefire violations, attacks on southern villages

Hezbollah says it launched 12 attacks targeting Israeli Iron Dome launchers, drone defense systems Lebanese group says attacks response to Israeli ceasefire violations, attacks on southern villages

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday that it carried out 12 attacks in the last 24 hours against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

The attacks included strikes targeting military vehicles, drone jamming systems and launchers belonging to Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

The group said in a statement that the attacks came in response to Israeli ceasefire violations and attacks on southern villages.

Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli military engineering vehicle with drones in the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil.

The group also said it struck a technical device and a command vehicle at the Jal Al-Allam site in northern Israel, claiming direct hits.

According to Hezbollah, an Israeli Heron 1 drone was confronted above Lebanon’s Bekaa region with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to leave the area.

The group said it targeted four Iron Dome launchers at the Branit and Ramim barracks, in addition to three Drone Dome anti-drone jamming systems at Nimr Al-Jamal, Al-Jardah and Naqoura.

Hezbollah also said it targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in Deir Siryan and Bayyada using artillery and drones.

In recent months, Hezbollah drones, particularly fiber-optic-guided models, have raised growing concern in Israel due to the difficulty in detecting and intercepting them. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the drones as a “major threat” and urged the military to develop ways to counter them.

More than 3,100 people have been killed, and 1.6 million displaced in the latest Israeli assaults in Lebanon that started March 2, after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, according to Lebanese officials.

Israeli attacks continue despite a US-mediated ceasefire that is supposed to remain in effect until early July.