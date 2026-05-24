Israel fears limited US-Iran deal as key nuclear issues remain unresolved: Report Haaretz newspaper says Israeli concerns focus on uranium stockpile, enrichment, missile program

Israel fears that US President Donald Trump may pursue a limited agreement with Iran that leaves key issues related to Tehran’s nuclear program unresolved, the Haaretz newspaper reported Saturday, citing unnamed Israeli sources.

The newspaper said Israeli concerns center on the possibility that Washington could push for a limited agreement that avoids addressing core issues tied to Iran’s nuclear program, including removing Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile, preventing future enrichment and addressing Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Sources said the Israeli security establishment believes Iran is “stalling” the US negotiating team, while chances of reaching broader understandings on the nuclear file remain low.

The report comes amid growing indications that Washington and Tehran are nearing a memorandum of understanding to end the war, despite remaining differences related mainly to enriched uranium and final implementation mechanisms.

Hebrew media reported late Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would hold a security meeting with government coalition leaders amid growing attention in Israel about the course of US-Iran contacts.

Earlier Saturday, Trump said an agreement with Iran had been “largely negotiated,” while adding that final details remained under discussion.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref.