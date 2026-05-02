Israel has waged offensive in Lebanon since March 2; continues attacks despite ceasefire

Fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill at least 16 Israel has waged offensive in Lebanon since March 2; continues attacks despite ceasefire

A fresh wave of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 16 people on Saturday, as Tel Aviv continues to breach the ongoing ceasefire.

An Israeli raid on the town of Ain Baal in Tyre district killed one person and injured seven others, including three women, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing the Health Ministry.

Another strike that targeted a house in the town of Louaizeh, Iqlim al-Tuffah region killed three people, while another attack on a car on the Kfardjal-Nabatieh road killed two others.

The Israeli army also killed eight people in the town of Shoukine, including two Syrians.

Two people were killed after a residential and commercial building was targeted on the Zebdine–Nabatieh road in Nabatieh district.

Meanwhile, two civilians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli raid that took place "shortly after midnight between Thursday and Friday." Among the wounded was Hussein Ali Ahmad, the mayor of Shoukin. The attack destroyed multiple residential buildings and caused extensive damage to an entire neighborhood.

Separately, Hezbollah said it targeted two separate gatherings of Israeli soldiers "in defense of Lebanon and its people," claiming to have “achieved a confirmed hit.”

In response to Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, Israel has waged an offensive in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 2,600 people, and displacing over 1.6 million.

A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until May 17, but Israel continues to violate it daily through airstrikes and the demolition of homes.

It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon, saying it is meant to prevent attacks from Hezbollah. An earlier truce in Lebanon was reached in November 2024.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala