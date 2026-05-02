Sudanese rights group says RSF drone strike killed 5 civilians near Khartoum Emergency Lawyers says RSF attack constitutes ‘a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law’

Sudan’s Emergency Lawyers said on Saturday that five civilians were killed in a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting a civilian vehicle in west of the capital Khartoum.

In a statement, the group said “an RSF drone targeted this morning (Saturday) a civilian car on the Jumu'iyyah Road in southern rural Omdurman, coming from Sheikh al-Siddiq area in White Nile state.”

It added that the strike killed all five passengers in the vehicle.

Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 2023 between the army and the RSF over disagreements over integration into the military, a war that has killed tens of thousands, displaced around 13 million people, and pushed parts of the country toward famine, in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The group said the incident “reflects the continuation of a pattern of attacks targeting civilians on public roads and in populated areas, further worsening the humanitarian situation and expanding risks to civilian life.”

It held the RSF fully responsible for “this crime and the resulting loss of civilian lives.”

The statement said the attack constitutes “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which requires the protection of civilians and prohibits targeting them under any pretext.”

It stressed the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets, adding that “such acts amount to serious crimes that require accountability without impunity.”

The rights group called for an immediate halt to indiscriminate attacks on civilians and urged ensuring “full protection for them and securing roads and residential areas to end repeated targeting of innocent lives and reinforce respect for civilian protection rules during conflict.”

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul