Israeli officials say Hamas not complying with disarmament terms, according to sources cited by public broadcaster KAN

Israeli security cabinet expected to discuss possible resumption of Gaza war Israeli officials say Hamas not complying with disarmament terms, according to sources cited by public broadcaster KAN

Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the possibility of resuming the war on Gaza, public broadcaster KAN reported, citing sources.

The meeting was scheduled after Israeli officials concluded that Hamas was not complying with disarmament terms, a claim attributed to an unnamed Israeli official, while contacts with mediators continue.

Hamas has already submitted its response to a mediators’ proposal as part of implementing the first phase of the ceasefire reached in October 2025, and preparing for talks on a second phase.

According to political sources cited by the broadcaster, Hamas introduced amendments to some provisions and demanded that Israel fully and immediately implement its commitments under the ceasefire within an agreed timeline to end the war.

The sources added that Hamas expressed preliminary willingness to discuss the issue of weapons, but linked it to securing political rights for Palestinians within a broader security arrangement.

Hamas has reiterated demands for a full ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction, the deployment of international forces, and the transfer of Gaza’s administration to a technocratic committee.

Israel had previously given Hamas 60 days from late February to hand over its weapons, while the group insisted that Israel first fulfill its obligations under the initial phase of the agreement.

The prospect of renewed fighting comes days after a warning by military analyst Amos Harel, who wrote in Haaretz on April 24 about possible government plans to launch a new offensive on Gaza.

He said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may seek to keep tensions active on other fronts, particularly with general elections approaching in October.

Despite the truce, Israel has failed to implement key commitments under the first phase, including opening crossings and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid, worsening conditions for around 1.9 million displaced people in Gaza.

The US announced in mid-January the start of a second phase of the agreement, which includes transitional governance arrangements in Gaza, disarmament of armed groups, further Israeli troop withdrawals, and reconstruction efforts.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul